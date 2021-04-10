‘Indiana Jones 5’ adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge and confirms John Williams and the premiere date

Despite the fact that the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’ has been announced for a long time, we were beginning to fear that at this rate who would not be able to do it (we still have our doubts, the truth) is Indy himself, Harrison Ford. But Disney has finally announced news, and it’s all great news.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, multi-awarded for that serial marvel that is ‘Fleabag’, has joined the cast as co-star. We do not know what character he will have and nothing beyond his incorporation, but welcome. Waller-Bridge wants to get a taste of blockbusters: he has participated in the script of ‘No Time to Die’, the next James Bond, and is going to star in a series based on ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘with Donald Glover.

Indy will sound like always

In addition to this signing, Disney has also announced that John Williams will be in charge of composing the soundtrack from ‘Indiana Jones 5’. And they also put a fixed release date for the movie: July 29, 2022 We will return to theaters to see how Harrison Ford fends off with the whip at 78 years old.

Although Steven Spielberg was originally going to direct the film, finally it will be James Mangold (‘Logan’) who carries it out. The script will be signed by Jonathan Kasdan and David Koepp, and at the moment we do not know what adventure awaits the archaeologist. Lucasfilm intends to start filming in the summer.