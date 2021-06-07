‘Indiana Jones 5’: A (real) motorcycle accident and the return of the Nazis in the new images of the shoot

The filming of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ has already started in the North Yorkshire Moors from where this week it has been possible to see a fire (controlled) in Bamburgh Castle, real motorcycle accidents with Harrison Ford’s double and a train tuned with a swastika, what we could interpret as the official return of the Nazis as the great villains of this installment of the saga.

The film crew has transformed a steam train into a Nazi locomotive in the same stretch of railroad track that Tom Cruise used just a few weeks ago for ‘Mission Impossible 7’. Other old cochas, a wooden platform and several wagons with the roof open as if they were transporting a load are also seen in the images. A tarpaulin troop transport truck and a vintage motorcycle with a sidecar have also appeared.

As published in the Daily Mail, and despite the fact that Ford has not yet been seen there, a stuntman with a face mask has been filming stunts on a motorcycle replacing the 78-year-old actor Although the photographs published by the medium are somewhat dark and hazy, the scene that was recorded in Pickering is perfectly appreciated. The trick, however, seems to have gone wrong, the rider fell, the mask flew off and filming had to be stopped due to the damage caused, although luckily he was unharmed. According to a witness, production is already a day late.

Enchanted shoot

In eCartelera we already told you that the film team had closed the Bamburgh Castle for filming between June 7 and 11, What we did not know is that that place was presumably haunted. According to the same Daily Mail, many members of the production are afraid of the famous Pink Lady, the supposed ghost that haunts their halls. “It sounds silly, but before filming started, what we’re all talking about is the ghost. It’s a really spooky place,” a source told the outlet. And apparently many of them believe it, who are reluctant to work in the older parts of the castle. ‘Indiana Jones 5’ is directed by James Mangold and alongside Ford we will see Thomas Kretschmann, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen.

On twitter you can see more images that we leave you below:

