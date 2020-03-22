Indian workers crowd trains despite curfew

NEW DELHI (AP) – Migrant workers in India tried to reach their home villages on Sunday, crowding a train station in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in defiance of a “town curfew” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to stop the expansion of the coronavirus in the second most populous country in the world.

At least 324 people have been infected with the new virus in India, including the first case in the impoverished eastern state of Bihar, according to health authorities. Five people have died in the country from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Thousands of people from Mumbai and other places in the western state of Maharashtra, which has confirmed the highest number of cases in India, filled a railway station in the city of Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country. Police tried from a distance to control the crowd, which was waiting for buses and taxis to reach their villages, although it seemed unlikely that these transports would arrive.

“We are playing with our health by crowding train stations and bus stops,” Modi said in a tweet.

Later Sunday, Indian Railways suspended all passenger trains until March 31, although freight services would continue. It was unclear what this would mean for people stranded at train stations.

In recent days, migrant workers laden with luggage have flooded crowded trains in many cities in India, an exodus of frightened day laborers that has fueled fears that the virus may spread to rural areas.

Meanwhile, the streets of the capital, normally full of bustle, were silent, with almost empty buses. Public gardens, temples, and churches closed, and guards with scarf-covered faces watched the empty streets sitting on plastic chairs.

A New Delhi street near a Sufi shrine, where hundreds of pilgrims often camp, was deserted except for an occasional passing car.

In a speech last week, Modi asked the Indians to stay home, but to come out on their balconies at 5:00 p.m. for a casserole giving encouragement to frontline health workers in the fight against the virus. Most businesses were expected to close on Sunday, except for essential services like hospitals.

Although some Indian states, such as Maharashtra, had already ordered people to stay home, Sunday’s was the first national initiative for social isolation, a system the World Health Organization believes is crucial to curb the contagion curve in all the world.

India indicated that it would also not allow planes arriving from abroad to land for a week from Sunday.

Authorities said 23 people had recovered, and had not documented local infections.

Although coronavirus can be fatal, especially for the elderly and people with other health problems, for most it causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Some feel no symptoms at all, and the vast majority of people recover.

The Indian government has urged the public to practice social distancing and to wash their hands. India was also one of the countries that practically closed its borders and denied entry to all but a few foreigners.

However, experts have said that local spread of the disease in a country of 1.3 billion people, where tens of millions live in dense urban areas with irregular access to clean water, is inevitable.

Associated Press journalist Rajesh Kumar in Prayagraj, India contributed to this report.