“Indian variant”, term censored by the authorities

Sure that in the last few days have you heard about the indian variant, a new mutation of the coronavirus that joins the British, South African and Brazilian variants, which have kept us so in suspense for many months now, and especially since the first vaccines began to arrive and, with them, doubts about whether they would be equally effective against them. Now, there is a potential exception to what I said at the beginning, and it could be if you live in India.

Association of disease variant names with countries it is something that is not usually pleasantFor whatever reasons, let’s talk about the Indian variant of the coronavirus, since it is in the Asian country where it has been detected for the first time or let’s talk about the Spanish flu of 1918, which neither originated in Spain nor had a greater incidence in our country than in others in the rest of a Europe that, at that time, was devastated by several years of war.

Thus, governments and citizens have to see how the name of their countries is associated with that of a disease, something that is not a dish of good taste and, for example, in the case of the Spanish flu, there are many of us who whenever someone mentioned, we have a kind of mental spring that is activated and leads us to automatically tell the origin of that name. With the mutations of the pathogens, as in this case with the Indian variant, the same tends to happen, only that in these cases the replication usually consists of appealing to be the place where it has been identified for the first time does not necessarily mean that it was developed there.

Now, one thing is the reaction that we, as citizens of a specific country, react in this way, and quite another is that it is the authorities who do it. And that is the case that we are seeing with the Indian variant of COVID-19, whose scientific name is B.1.617. And it is that as we can read in The Verge, the government of India has sent notices to social media platforms, demanding that they remove content that employs the term Indian variant.

According to a communication that has not been made public, the Indian government indicates that the World Health Organization does not recognize the term “Indian variant” to refer to strain B.1.617. And it is true that the scientific community advises against the use of names of countries, regions, people, etc. for the identification of viruses, other pathogens and diseases. The problem is that the nomenclature system used in the scientific community is not at all close to colloquial speech, and therefore it does not make it easy to identify variables quickly.

Talking, for example, about Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease can leave many people with a strange face, while talking about mad cow syndrome is something universally understood, and the most curious thing is that they are not even exactly the same, because The latter is the one that affects livestock, while the second has its origin in the first and is the one that can affect humans. Ah, not even mad cow disease is called that, its name is bovine spongiform encephalopathy.

Thus, and although it is understandable that the Indian government is not too comfortable with that denomination of B.1.617, it seems somewhat extreme that it exhorts social networks to veto the use of the Indian variant to refer to this mutation of the pathogen. If you have questions, ask us, we have been living with the Spanish flu for more than a century.