Indian variant of Covid-19: here’s what we know

A healthcare worker wearing protective gear works on the nasal swab samples from election counting agents collected for testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Siliguri University counting center in Siliguri, India. (Photo: AFP / Diptendu Dutta)

The Indian variant of Covid-19 has slowed the accelerated optimism that vaccination sows in some countries of the world.

Identified as B.1.617, this variant broke into India in December 2020, when this Asian country seemed to exceeded its peak of infections.

In Mexico, the Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in one confirmed case and in at least a dozen other possible infections, in San Luis Potosi, entity currently on a yellow traffic light.

The Indian variant, what we know

The Indian variant of Covid-19 is still being analyzed from a possible greater ability of the virus to provoke increase the number of infections and therefore more hospital admissions.

What are the mutations of the Indian variant?

In the case of variant B.1.617, its mutations alter the attachment and entry of the virus in human cells.

There are three mutations that concern the scientific community. Each of these occurs in the RNA strand.

L452R mutation

A small change in structure can give you new capabilities to the virus, in the case of the Indian variant, the L452R mutation was identified.

This evolution of the virus increases its replication capacity since modified the attachment point between the virus and the human cell.

P681R mutation

A second mutation, P681R, allows the virus increase your ability to invade tissues by optimizing the input process.

E484Q mutation

Of the third mutation, E484Q, its function and potential are still unknown.

What is a variant?

Thanks to its evolutionary capacity, viruses are constantly changing through mutation.

Therefore, the coronavirus 2 of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV-2) has the ability to generate variants with important genomic changes.

Those mutations help the virus to keep replicating.

Currently, the scientific community maintains vigilance in the variants arising in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, such as those that have been identified in cases of regrowth in different countries.

What is not known about the variants?

The pandemic does not give respite to research and questions around the Covid-19 disease increase every day.

One of the biggest concerns in the health sector has to do with how these variants may affect treatments, vaccines and tests available today.

While scientists have worked in record time to develop vaccines, they still have research challenges to learn more about the variants.

Further studies are needed to understand: how much these new variants have spread in the world and how the disease caused by these new variants differs from the disease caused by the other variants that are currently circulating.

What do you want to understand about the variants?

When new variants are detected, scientists look for:

Naps spread more easily person to person, if they cause milder or more severe manifestations of the disease, yeah can be detected with available viral tests, Yes respond to medications used currently to treat people with Covid-19 Yes affect the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19

Why is it important to study them?

According to the World Health Organization It is important to continue to monitor the public health implications of the new variants because any increased transmissibility it could make it difficult to control.

Current WHO-recommended disease control measures remain effective and must be adapted in response to the increasing incidence of the disease, whether or not it is associated with a new variant.

