Indian variant: declared of “global concern” by WHO

The Indian variant identified as B.1.617 was declared of “world concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The international organization pointed out that this variant would have mutations that would make SARS-CoV-2 more transmissible and therefore more contagious.

The classification of B.1.617 as of global interest was confirmed by Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical chief, during a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is some information available that suggests an increase in transmissibility“Confirmed the WHO official.

But the WHO’s concern about the Indian variant is not just about the greater contagion capacity, but with an apparent, although not yet confirmed, greater resistance to vaccines.

In this regard, Van Kerkhove clarified that the above does not mean that vaccines do not protect those who receive them against the deadliest forms of Covid-19.

So he insisted that the population should get vaccinated immediately as soon as a dose is available and you are eligible to receive the dose.

What do we know about variant B.1.617?

Researchers in India identified this variant of which they noted a possible higher transmissibility, compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

With the available information it is known that the Indian variant has two mutations: the L452R and E484Q.

The L452R mutation is also identified as a change in SARS-CoV-2 that would give it increased immune resistance.

This mutation was also detected in the variants B.1.427 and B.1.429 identified in California.

Whereas, the E484Q mutation is related to the B.1.351 variant known as the South African variant, also considered of interest.

The complicated second wave in India

Mutations that make the virus more resistant to the immune system lead to a greater transmission capacity, explained specialists investigating the Indian variant.

Currently in India the second wave of infections by Covid-19 leaves 4,000 people infected on average per day.

Currently in India the second wave of infections by Covid-19 leaves 4,000 people infected on average per day.