Indian variant B.1.617 already a “variant of global concern”: WHO

The WHO raised the level of the Indian variant B.1.617 to a global “variant of concern”, what does it mean and what do we know about it?

The new wave of COVID-19 in India does not relent: with an average of 400 thousand new cases and 4 thousand deaths a day So far in May, the second most populous country in the world faces the worst public health crisis since the start of the pandemic.

The images of collapsed hospitals, endless lines to recharge medical oxygen tanks and mass cremations in the streets before the overflowing of funeral homes went around the world, especially after the Indian authorities confirmed that the majority of new infections in the state of Maharashtra are due to the Indian variant B.1.617.

Discovered in October 2020, the appearance of this variant is one of the main hypotheses to explain the vertiginous circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in the subcontinent; however, still conclusive studies are needed to know its characteristics in depth.

A new variant of global concern

This Monday, May 10, the WHO changed the classification of the new Indian variant B.1.617, from a variant of interest to a variant of concern to level world.

According to the agency, there are three types of relevant variants of SARS-CoV-2 according to the risk they present to influence the course of the pandemic: variant of interest, variant of worry and of high impact.

The Indian variant joins the British (B.1.1.7), the Brazilian (P.1) and the South African (B.1.351), which are circulating worldwide and are considered variants of concern, because they have shown an increase in their transmissibility and in the case of the British and Brazilian, an increase in lethality.

The case of the Indian variant B.1.617 is not yet clear: despite the fact that different previous studies show a high probability that it has higher transmissibility, more sequences are required to fully understand its characteristics, as well as its speed of circulation in India and the world:

“Although there is a higher transmissibility demonstrated by some preliminary studies, we need much more information about this variant of the virus and this lineage and all the sub-lineages. We need more sequences, specific sequences, to be made and shared in India and elsewhere so that we know how much of this virus is circulating, ”explained Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager of the fight against COVID-19.

The main concern about the Indian variant is due to three mutations within your RNA that could increase its transmissibility, hinder the work of the antibodies that fight it and, above all, cause greater lethality in people infected with the virus.

However, Van Kerkhove explained that there is no evidence “to suggest that our diagnoses, our therapies and our vaccines do not work” against the Indian variant. The responsible technical response against the virus specified that as long as infections are not limited and the spread of the virus is prevented, variants of concern will continue to appear around the world.

