Indian sports legend Milkha Singh, the “flying Sikh”, dies of covid

06/19/2021 at 1:43 PM CEST

India on Saturday sacked the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as the “flying Sikh”, who died at the age of 91 due to complications related to the coronavirus.

“With the death of Milkha singh we have lost a colossal sportsman, who captured the imagination of the country and who has a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. He has won the affection of millions with his inspiring personality, I mourn his passing, “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Singh passed away on Friday afternoon in the northern city of Chandigarh from complications related to the coronavirus, which he contracted a month ago. His wife, Nirmal kaur, died this week also due to covid-19.

“He fought hard but God has his ways of doing it, and perhaps it was out of true love and companionship that our mother Nirmal and now Dad has passed away within five days, “the family said in a statement.

Singh, one of the most successful runners in the history of the Asian country, won four gold medals at the Asian Games and was the first Indian athlete to win gold at the 1958 Commonwealth Games. He also obtained fourth place in the 400 meters at the 1960 Rome Olympics, although he also represented the country in 1956 and 1964.

Singh was born in 1929 in an India still under British control, in what after the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 would become Pakistan.

The then young athlete survived the violence unleashed after independence, which nevertheless claimed the lives of his parents and relatives.

“With my father’s warning, ‘run Milkha, run ‘, recorded in my mind, I fled for my life, sometimes running and sometimes walking, “he wrote in his autobiography.

After arriving orphaned in India along with millions of other refugees, Singh was forced to commit petty theft and work sporadically until he managed to enter the Army, where he discovered his talent for sport.

Singh’s career was immortalized in 2013 by Bollywood cinema, with a film titled “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” (Run Milkha, run), the last words of his father before being killed by a mob.