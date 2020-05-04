Indian police launched tear gas against a crowd of migrant workers protesting in Gujarat and assaulted hundreds of people lining up in New Delhi’s liquor stores with clubs as the first measures to relax the coronavirus lockdown were adopted.

In force since March 25, the world’s greatest isolation is slowly easing in some areas with fewer infections, but will continue to be valid until at least May 17, the government said last week.

While officials say strict restrictions on work and circulation are crucial to defeating the virus, the ban threatens the economic survival of many, including the approximately 140 million immigrants who are prevented from returning home.

About 1,000 workers asking for help returning home in states across India gathered outside the city of Surat in Gujarat and threw stones at police officers who ordered them to disperse, an agent said.

“We have detained 80 people so far and are in the process of identifying more,” Surat police chief A.M. Muniya told reporters.

A . partner, ANI shared a video showing the police launching tear gas at a large group of men standing in a lane lined with closed stores. Local television showed images of police officers entering buildings and houses in the area and detaining people.

Surat, an industrial center and a diamond processing hub, has suffered several incidents resulting from worker riots since the isolation began.

In the capital New Delhi, where some offices were reopened on Monday with fewer employees and there was some traffic on the streets, a police official said the agents were forced to act after crowds had gathered in front of liquor stores.

“People were not listening to police instructions,” said the agent, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

To date, India has had more than 42,800 cases and 1,300 deaths amid a rapid increase in occurrences, and some experts fear that the true figures may be higher in a country of 1.3 billion people, many of whom only have limited access to health care.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

