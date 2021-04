MOSCOW, Apr 5 (Reuters) – Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd has reached an agreement to produce 100 million annual doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday. for its acronym in English), which markets the drug internationally.

The RDIF did not specify when production will begin.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; written by Alexander Marrow; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)