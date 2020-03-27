In India, the authorities and the press praise doctors, nurses, delivery men or airline employees, “heroes” of the fight against the pandemic. But the most paranoid population attacks them and even expels them from their homes.

During the last days there have been numerous attacks against people who work in essential sectors of this country of 1,300 million inhabitants, which since Wednesday celebrates three weeks of confinement.

The phenomenon has increased so much that even politicians are alarmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the “huge problem” of harassment of health personnel.

Some online sales portals have disrupted deals due in part to hostility against their teams. In at least one case, police have been accused of hitting a delivery boy who was delivering medicine.

Sanjibani Panigrahi, a doctor from the city of Surate (Gujarat, west), was approached on her return home after a long day of work in a hospital treating patients infected with coronavirus.

Her neighbors blocked her at the entrance to the apartment and threatened her with “consequences” if she continued working, she told ..

“They are the same people who were delighted with me. When they had a problem, I helped them,” laments the 36-year-old woman.

“People are afraid. I understand. But it is as if I have suddenly become untouchable,” he declares.

This week, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, the country’s most renowned public hospital, asked the government for help after some toilets were kicked out of their home by the owners or by the society that manages the building. .

“Many doctors are on the street with their suitcases, with nowhere to go, throughout the country,” they wrote in an open letter.

After meeting with doctors and nurses, Narendra Modi asked the Indians to stop treating them like pariahs and claimed they were doing “divine” work.

“These are the people who are currently saving us from death, who are putting their lives in danger,” he said.

But health personnel are not the only marginalized in this climate of suspicion where rumors and false information proliferate. Others plagued include airline or airport employees, mobilized to bring in blocked Indian nationals abroad or to handle cargo shipments.

Two of the country’s main airlines, Air India and Indigo, have released statements condemning the attacks on their teams.

Neighbors of an Air India flight attendant, who was due to go to the United States, threatened to expel her from the apartment and told her that she was going to “infect everyone.”

“That night I couldn’t sleep,” the flight attendant, who asked for anonymity, told .. “I was scared if I got home that someone would break the door or call people to kick me out.”

Her husband had to call the police station to calm things down.

But others have not been so lucky, says the stewardess. One of her companions, who did not want to speak to ., was expelled from her home and had to move in with her parents.

“With all the false information and the sending of messages on WhatsApp, (people) do not know what is happening, so a paranoia arises that makes them behave that way,” explains the stewardess.

The Indian Commercial Flight Pilots Association has received more than 50 complaints from crew members, Secretary General T. Praveen Keerthi told ..

“Security guards deny airline workers entry to their own places of residence,” he denounces.

“We have families and children that we leave at home to help our fellow citizens,” he laments, “the least we hope is that our colleagues are not harassed or marginalized.”