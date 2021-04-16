Indian double mutation variant is in the UK

Dr. Huerta: Variants of covid-19 put vaccines at risk 3:59

(CNN) –There are currently 77 positive cases of the new Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK, according to the latest figures from Public Health England (PHE).

There are 73 cases in England and four in Scotland of the double mutation variant, a PHE spokesperson told CNN. Variant B.1.617 was first detected in India.

Pfizer vaccine: 3rd dose likely 1:07

The Indian Ministry of Health has said that such mutations increase infectivity and help escape the immune response.

The variant has been designated a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) by PHE. Better contact tracing will be carried out and all appropriate measures will be taken, he added.

Currently, the UK variant (B.1.1.7) is the dominant strain in the country with 209,492 confirmed cases. However, the percentage of people testing positive in the country is declining, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Covid-19: UK Variant Effects 0:44