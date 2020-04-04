NEW DELHI (AP) – A couple in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh called their newborn twins Corona and Covid.

The babies, a boy and a girl, were born during the 21-day quarantine that began March 24 across the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which causes a disease called COVID-19.

“The match happened after several complications, and so my husband and I wanted the day to be memorable,” Preeti Verma, the children’s mother, 27, told the Press Trust of India news agency.

The parents said the names would remind them of the difficulties they faced during the quarantine and before the successful delivery at a government hospital last week.

The confinement meant the suspension of train and plane travel and has left the 1.3 billion inhabitants of the country at home except for essential exits to markets or pharmacies.

India has 2,909 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 68 deaths.

The total number of infections in the country is small compared to those registered in the United States, Italy and China, but health experts say that India could be just a few weeks away from registering a rebound that could collapse its already precarious health system. .