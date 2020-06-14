Famous Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, according to Indian police and media reports.

Police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in the Bandra suburbs, according to first reports.

Pranaya Ashok, a spokesperson for the Mumbai police, confirmed the death and said details were being investigated.

Rajput, who started out as a television actor, debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in « Kai Po Che », based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.

Social media was filled with condolences for the actor, and many reacted to the news in disbelief.

« Sushant Singh Rajput … a brilliant young actor who left too soon, » Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “He excelled on television and in the movies. His rise in show business inspired many and leaves behind several memorable performances. I am shocked at his passing. My condolences to your family and fans. Om Shanti, « he wrote.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tweeted: « Honestly this news left me shocked and speechless. »

« I can’t believe it … he’s amazing … a beautiful actor and great friend … he’s heartbreaking, » actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted.

Rajput played the role of Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 movie “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story ”. Among his other films are: « Kedarnath, Sonchiriya » (Golden Bird) and « Raabta » (Connection).

Her last performance was in the 2019 Netflix movie « Drive. »

Mumbai, the financial center of India and home to Bollywood, has struggled with the coronavirus pandemic, which has completely paralyzed the entertainment business in the country.