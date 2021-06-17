He speaks loudly, directly, with enormous sympathy, hence his success. But she is the severest critic of herself.

Simply and simply the program that we did to the extraordinary comedian or stand-out La India Yuridia, a woman who has traveled the Mexican Republic from north to south, from east to west, with impressive success and a unique style, is unmissable. It was the first time I had seen her in person, even though I had been following her for a couple of years on social media.

She is a much younger woman than her character. I think it’s even serious, I can’t define it yet, because it takes a lot of work to penetrate his soul, his spirit. She does not write her routines, she is self-taught in that business, she is a great observer, she analyzes everything that happens in front of her eyes, she has a good memory, she is a typical middle-class Mexican woman (a class that has been criticized lately), with a husband, Rigoberto, and a son.

It all started when in his native Monterrey he began to lash out at India María and that was the minute his destiny changed. She was only 14 years old and that imitation took her to her first night stage and since that year the woman has not gotten off the stage, even, year after year, she grows, rises, is priced more every time and it is that seeing her is a delight.

He speaks loudly, directly, with enormous sympathy, hence his success. But she is the severest critic of herself. Perla (real name) complains to Yuridia and asks if she wants to continue in this or not. I invite you to join us on Saturday, at 9 pm, in The minute that changed my destiny, with India Yuridia, on Imagen Televisión.

INFLUENCE PEDDLING?

In the case of the arrest of Héctor “N”, Ginny Hoffman’s ex-partner, it caught my attention that now the one who represents the interests of Ginny and her daughter Alexa is Sergio Mayer, who is not a lawyer, but a federal deputy, and I fell into I realized that their representative before was Alonso Beceiro, so I asked Beceiro why he no longer represented them and his answer was that because he does not lend himself to the pig they are trying to: make Parra seem guilty, when there are no elements , that’s why he dropped the case.

Later I interviewed him on the air and he clearly told me that there was influence peddling on the part of Deputy Mayer, since he did not see elements for Héctor “N” to have been arrested.

This is how things are in Mexico and its legislators- “lawyers”.