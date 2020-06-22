The list of apps that India wants to ban includes popular apps like TikTok, Zoom, Weibo and others from Xiaomi.

In Google Play Store there are a large number of applications, such as the one that allows you create your own deepfakes or another with which translate real-world objects to Photoshop by taking a photo. However, not all are well received in all countries for privacy and security issues. For example, India, which is currently one of the most important countries in the technology market, has published a list with the applications that the country’s intelligence agency considers a possible security risk, and including TikTok and some from Xiaomi.

A list that has a total of 53 Chinese applications and which includes TikTok, Zoom and others from Xiaomi. The intelligence agency of the Asian country has thus asked the government to block or advise citizens to stop using a total of 53 applications for mobile devices that are linked to China. The reason: there are concerns that these applications are not safe and end up extracting a large amount of data from the country’s users, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The list of applications sent by the security agency to the government includes the video conferencing application Zoom, the TikTok short video application, the Weibo social network, WeCHAT and other content and utility applications such as the UC browser, Xender, SHAREit and Clean-master. But that’s not all, since said list also includes Xiaomi’s own applications, like Mi Community and Mi Store.

It may interest you | We can’t stop looking at these fluorescent mobiles, the problem? They will only be available in India.

India wants to ban a number of Chinese apps it considers « a possible security risk »

As we have already mentioned, the complete list includes a total of 53 applications. Furthermore, the same source points out that a senior Indian government official said that the recommendation of the intelligence agencies had recently been supported by the Secretariat of the National Security Council, which considered that this could be detrimental to the security of India.

Therefore, intelligence agencies have advised the country’s government to block or prohibit these applications, although at the moment no official announcement has been made in this regard. Then we leave you with the complete list of the Chinese apps that the Asian country wants to ban:

TikTok

My Store

My Community

Weibo

WeChat

SHAREit

Clash of Kings

DU recorder

YouCam Makeup

360 Security

DU Battery Saver

DU Browser

DU Cleaner

DU Privacy

Clean Master – Cheetah

CacheClear

DU apps studio

Baidu Translate

Baidu Map

QQ Launcher

QQ Security Center

QQ Player

QQ Music

QQ Mail

QQ NewsFeed

WeSync

QQ International

ES File Explorer

My Video call-Xiaomi

Parallel Space

SelfieCity

Mail Master

Vault-Hide

Vigo Video

Bigo Live

UC News

UC Browser

BeautyPlus

Xender

ClubFactory

Hello

LIKE

Kwai

ROMWE

SHEIN

NewsDog

Wonder camera

Photo wonder

APUS Browser

VivaVideo- QU Video Inc

Perfect Corp

CM Browser

Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Explica.co