The list of apps that India wants to ban includes popular apps like TikTok, Zoom, Weibo and others from Xiaomi.
In Google Play Store there are a large number of applications, such as the one that allows you create your own deepfakes or another with which translate real-world objects to Photoshop by taking a photo. However, not all are well received in all countries for privacy and security issues. For example, India, which is currently one of the most important countries in the technology market, has published a list with the applications that the country’s intelligence agency considers a possible security risk, and including TikTok and some from Xiaomi.
A list that has a total of 53 Chinese applications and which includes TikTok, Zoom and others from Xiaomi. The intelligence agency of the Asian country has thus asked the government to block or advise citizens to stop using a total of 53 applications for mobile devices that are linked to China. The reason: there are concerns that these applications are not safe and end up extracting a large amount of data from the country’s users, as reported by the Hindustan Times.
The list of applications sent by the security agency to the government includes the video conferencing application Zoom, the TikTok short video application, the Weibo social network, WeCHAT and other content and utility applications such as the UC browser, Xender, SHAREit and Clean-master. But that’s not all, since said list also includes Xiaomi’s own applications, like Mi Community and Mi Store.
It may interest you | We can’t stop looking at these fluorescent mobiles, the problem? They will only be available in India.
India wants to ban a number of Chinese apps it considers « a possible security risk »
As we have already mentioned, the complete list includes a total of 53 applications. Furthermore, the same source points out that a senior Indian government official said that the recommendation of the intelligence agencies had recently been supported by the Secretariat of the National Security Council, which considered that this could be detrimental to the security of India.
Therefore, intelligence agencies have advised the country’s government to block or prohibit these applications, although at the moment no official announcement has been made in this regard. Then we leave you with the complete list of the Chinese apps that the Asian country wants to ban:
TikTok
My Store
My Community
Weibo
WeChat
SHAREit
Clash of Kings
DU recorder
YouCam Makeup
360 Security
DU Battery Saver
DU Browser
DU Cleaner
DU Privacy
Clean Master – Cheetah
CacheClear
DU apps studio
Baidu Translate
Baidu Map
QQ Launcher
QQ Security Center
QQ Player
QQ Music
QQ Mail
QQ NewsFeed
WeSync
QQ International
ES File Explorer
My Video call-Xiaomi
Parallel Space
SelfieCity
Mail Master
Vault-Hide
Vigo Video
Bigo Live
UC News
UC Browser
BeautyPlus
Xender
ClubFactory
Hello
LIKE
Kwai
ROMWE
SHEIN
NewsDog
Wonder camera
Photo wonder
APUS Browser
VivaVideo- QU Video Inc
Perfect Corp
CM Browser
Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)
Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.
Follow Explica.co