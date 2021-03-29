India to manufacture nearly 5,000 Milan 2T anti-tank missiles

03/29/2021

Today, José Mª Navarro García has reported for ‘Defense, that India is planning to manufacture no less than 4,690 Milan 2T anti-tank missiles. The manufacturing program was started in 2016 with a first order for this anti-armored material. The Milan 2T is a second-generation anti-tank missile that has now been outdated by new technology that has been developed in different powers. In its day, the second generation was very important.

In the 1960s the first anti-tank missiles appeared using cable and a joystick to direct it. They were very rudimentary, but effective missiles, in which the shooter was exposed during the entire flight of the projectile. In the second generation, the shooter should no longer use any control or have cables other than electronic ones. The second generation is guided by semi-active laser. The handicap these weapons had was that its effectiveness was affected by atmospheric and meteorological conditions.

Regarding the specific characteristics, the Milan 2T has a range of 1,800 meters, designed to detonate reactive armor from the tanks and then blast a second head inside the target. Even today it is very useful against the old battle tanks that use different powers.