India sets new record for coronavirus deaths

India has registered a new record in the number of daily deaths from coronavirus this Sunday, more than 3,680, after this Saturday the number of cases exceeded the barrier of 400,000 infections in one day.

With 3,689 new deaths from coronavirus, India has reported the highest figure so far at the height of this crisis, which remains the fourth country with the most deaths in absolute terms, 215,000, only behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

After exceeding 400,000 daily cases for the first time this Saturday, the new infections were slightly reduced to 392,488, adding more than 19.5 million positives since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

With this historical maximum, India still does not see the end of a curve that has become used to breaking records, leaving images of saturated crematoria and overflowing hospitals that have promoted the sending of international aid from more than 40 countries.

General view of one of the mass funerals at the funeral pyres for coronavirus victims in a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi (India) .EFE / EPA / IDREES MOHAMMED

During the last hours they arrived new consignments of medical supplies from Germany, Uzbekistan, the United States and Belgium, while India tries to face the worst moment of this health crisis in the country.

In total 9,000 Remdesivir antivirals arrived from the European Union, in addition to 120 ventilators, 28 tons of medical equipment, oxygen generators for medical centers, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and regulators, among other supplies.

The country has been operating for more than 10 days 99% of its capacity and reporting a severe oxygen crisis which has punished New Delhi with particular gravity.

The capital reported 25,219 new infections and 412 deaths In the last 24 hours, data that forced this Saturday the head of the Government of New Delhi to extend for the third consecutive week the total confinement of its more than 20 million inhabitants.

Several people transport the lifeless body of a coronavirus victim to a makeshift cremation ground in New Delhi.EFE / EPA / IDREES MOHAMMED

Faced with this situation, India focuses on its ambitious vaccination campaign of the entire adult population, starting on Saturday a new phase that includes citizens between 18 and 44 years old, some 500 million new beneficiaries.

However, the lack of sufficient doses reported by several regions led to the data for Saturday’s session not showing an increase in the number of daily inoculations, maintaining the usual mean of 1.8 million doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total from January to 157 million vaccines.

On the day of May 1, more than 84,500 beneficiaries belonged to the group between 18 and 44 years old, who received their first dose of one of the vaccines available in India, the Covishield formula from AstraZeneca, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), or Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech; To which was added this Saturday the arrival of the first imported shipment of the Russian Sputnik V.

Until now 28.6 million beneficiaries have received the two doses necessary for complete immunization, figures still far from the initial goal of inoculating 300 million people for the month of July.