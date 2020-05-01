India said on Friday it would renew national isolation against coronavirus for another two weeks, or until May 4, but would allow “considerable relaxation” in low-risk districts marked as green and orange.

Some activities will remain banned across the country, regardless of region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

They include travel by plane, train and subway and the movement of people between states by road. Schools and colleges, hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, cinemas and places of worship will remain closed.

There will be no restriction on the circulation of goods between states, nor on the manufacture and distribution of essential products, the ministry said.

Authorities are trying to devise a way to end the world’s greatest isolation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed on March 25 and which they believe is preventing an exponential increase in infections.

Authorities divided the country into red, orange and green regions depending on the severity of the outbreak. Health Secretary Preeti Sudan detailed the plan in a letter to regional officials that was seen by ..

Larger and economically important cities, such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad, would all be classified as red regions because they are the focus of infections and kept under strict isolation.

