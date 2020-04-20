NEW DELHI, Apr 20 (.) – Some shops and small businesses reopened in rural India on Monday, part of a gradual lifting of a multi-week quarantine that has left millions of people without jobs or access to food, as the number of coronavirus infections increased by more than 1,500 in the last day.

India’s 1.3 billion population was subjected to one of the strictest movement restrictions in the world, as the government banned people from leaving their homes – except for food and medicine purchases – until May 3 .

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office said some activities, including factory operations and agriculture, will be allowed starting Monday in the country’s interior, which has been least affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Small businesses reopened in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh state, after the confinement decreed in late March, but the police were deployed to ensure that people maintained social distancing.

Several construction workers showed up at a nearby job center hoping to be hired for daily jobs, but were later dispersed by the police.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers fled from big cities to their village homes, unable to pay for food and rent, after Modi announced a 21-day quarantine in March that extended for another 19 days.

Even before the pandemic, the $ 2.9 trillion Indian economy was growing at its slowest pace in more than a decade, but now it is estimated that it could yield zero expansion in the fiscal year that began on April 1, a situation that puts even more pressure on the labor market.

“The focus is on select industries and agriculture, and on the rural employment guarantee program,” said Punya Salila Srivastava, deputy secretary of the interior ministry, who is managing the restart of the economy.

India had 17,264 cases of coronavirus infections as of Monday, and more than 60% came from five of the country’s 28 states.

Such an uneven distribution allows health authorities to focus their efforts on the most affected areas or red zones, such as New Delhi and Mumbai, while other states may restart their activities, another official said.

About 4,000 factories resumed operations in western Gujarat, one of the country’s most industrialized regions, the prime minister’s office said.

(Additional report by Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad, Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow, Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar, Subrata Nagchoudhury in Calcutta. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)