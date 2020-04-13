The Indian Police punished ten tourists, including Mexicans, in a very peculiar way, forcing them to write 500 times the phrase: “I did not follow the confinement. Sorry”

By: Web Writing

India.- Ten tourists foreign, among them Mexicans, were punished for ignoring the confinement of the coronavirus in the India by having them write lines that include “I’m sorry“500 times on sheets of paper.

Officers at the popular tourist destination of Rishikesh in northern India, they found the new way of setting an example when they encountered a group of foreignSix men and four women, relaxing on the banks of the Ganges River, in violation of the rules.

The 10 tourists, which included citizens of Australia, Israel, Austria and MexicoThey had told the police that they left because they thought they could do it from 07:00 to 13:00 “when the confinement is relaxed.”

“I told them relaxation is for people to buy essentials and not to venture out for no reason. Then I asked one of my men to bring 50 to 60 blank pages from our checkpoint and gave five pages to each of the 10 foreign asking them to write ´I didn’t follow the confinement. I’m sorry´, 500 times as punishment“said Vinod Kumar, a senior police officer in the northern Tapovan area of ​​the city, known worldwide as the location of the ashram, where The Beatles stayed in 1968 while writing the White Album.

“I told them it was a punishment light and that if they refused to do so, they will be blacklisted, which will prevent them from entering the India. Then they accepted the punishment and they wrote the apology 500 times on the spot. Then they were fired with a stern warning and told not to venture out without reason, “said the police officer.

Uttarakhand state authorities say there are generally thousands of tourists foreign in Rishikesh at any time of the year, most looking for yoga retreats or adventure sports on the river, and that some 1,500 were stranded when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a national blockade of coronavirus on March 24.

Another police officer, Vinod Sharma, told the . news agency that as many as 700 are believed to be tourists have broken the rules in Rishikesh. He said that the police approached the hotels and told them not to allow the foreign Unless they were accompanied by local staff.

The police in the India has found some striking ways to raise awareness about the coronavirus and confinement, including wearing helmets shaped like the virus.

But there have also been widespread heavy-handed accusations, with videos of people beaten at highway checkpoints. Some shutdown switches have been made to jump like frogs or perform squats, while in Patna, Bihar, the police are accused of shooting a trucker in the foot.

(With information from the Independent)