India plans to expand vaccination campaign amid rising infections

By Neha Arora

NEW DELHI, Mar 26 (Reuters) – India plans to soon expand its coronavirus vaccination campaign to include younger people, the Health Ministry said on Friday, after the daily increase in infections accelerated to its fastest pace in at least five months.

The country, the world’s largest vaccine maker, delayed large volumes of exports of AstraZeneca’s formula to meet its huge domestic demand. But there is no direct ban plan, a government source said, and vaccine supplies are in short supply.

Everyone over the age of 45 will be eligible to be vaccinated from April 1, said the government, which is now working to bring supplies to many states to include all adults, after new cases almost ran out. they quadrupled this month.

“The government is already planning to expand the pool of vaccine recipients in the near future to cover other sections of our population,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told a virtual meeting organized by the Economic Times newspaper.

India reported 59,118 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s data, bringing the total number of cases to 11.85 million, the third highest volume in the world after the United States and Brazil. The death toll rose from 257 to 160,949.

India has injected 55 million doses of the vaccine, although it is a smaller proportion compared to its population of 1.35 billion, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Amid strong criticism for vaccine exports, India is directing much of its supplies from the manufacturer Serum Institute for domestic inoculations. Its other producers, such as Bharat Biotech, are trying to speed up the development of the formulas.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; additional reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)