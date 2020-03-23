India paralyzes its vital rail network to curb the virus

NEW DELHI (AP) – As India expanded its virus containment measures and paralyzed its vital rail network, the federal government warned on Monday of strict legal measures for some who were breaking the rules.

“Please save yourself, save your family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi, calling on states to follow preventive measures imposed by the federal government to contain the spread of the virus.

At first it was not clear what those sanctions would be. Other places simply sent offenders back home because alternatives such as detention would encourage overcrowded situations where the virus could spread.

To contain the outbreak, authorities have begun to restrict movement in the country, with 1.3 billion inhabitants.

At least 80 districts where cases were detected were under strict quarantines. Police and health services operated, but commercial establishments closed except for essential services. The banks asked their clients to use their services via the internet and reduced their office staff.

The government has insisted that people practice social distancing and wash their hands. India was also one of the first countries to practically close its borders and refuse entry to almost all foreigners.

But the 14-hour voluntary curfew called by Modi on Sunday was the first national initiative to adopt the practices of social isolation recommended by the World Health Organization to curb the contagion curve and prevent it from going beyond health services. Quarantines elsewhere have lasted at least two weeks, believed to be the maximum incubation period for the virus.

The streets of the Indian cities looked empty while the citizens stayed at home following Modi’s request. But several major stations were crowded with thousands of migrant workers who were suddenly unemployed and trying to reach their villages, posing a risk of spreading the virus throughout the national territory.

On Sunday night, when there were still people waiting to travel, rail services were suspended until March 31. The suspension included long-distance and suburban trains in large cities, except for freight convoys.

India has recorded at least 415 cases of new coronavirus infections and seven deaths from COVID-19, the disease it produces.

Many of the cases were related to travel abroad, but local infections are believed to be inevitable in India, where tens of millions of people live in dense urban areas with irregular access to clean water.

Experts have noted that the number of confirmed cases appears low for the world’s second most populous country, and there are fears India is doing little testing for the virus. Most of the tests have been done on international travelers and their contacts, but in recent days the government has extended them to people hospitalized with respiratory symptoms like pneumonia.

“Our biggest challenge is how we break this chain of transmission,” Lav Agarwal, a senior official at the Ministry of Health, said Sunday at a press conference in New Delhi.