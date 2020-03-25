India locks itself up and coronavirus advances elsewhere

NEW DELHI (AP) – The world’s largest democracy began the world’s largest containment on Wednesday, after Indian authorities ordered its 1.3 billion people to stay home in a bid to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading and collapse its fragile health system as it happened in other countries.

The unprecedented move was taken as the number of infections rose in Europe, New York was trying to open new hospital beds, and organizers delayed the Tokyo Olympics until next year. Financial markets continued their wild ups and downs, Wall Street had its best day since 1933, and the United States Congress and the White House closed a $ 2 trillion aid package.

In India, everything except essential services like supermarkets was closed. The normally bustling train stations of the capital, New Delhi, were deserted and the streets, which a few hours earlier were crowded with cars, were silent with a few pedestrians.

“Delhi seems like a ghost town,” said Nishank Gupta, a lawyer. “I’ve never seen the city so peaceful before.”

India has some 450 cases of coronavirus, but its prime minister, Narendra Modi, warned that if he did not take action, this could make the country go back decades.

More than 422,000 people have been infected worldwide, and nearly 19,000 have died with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Hope that Italy, the country with the most deaths, could reverse the situation was dashed on Tuesday when authorities reported a rise in both new cases and deaths. In the capital of Spain, Madrid, there are so many deceased that an ice rink was set up as a morgue.

However, there are indications that drastic isolation measures may slow the spread of the virus. In China, the province where the virus was detected late last year, it began to gradually lift its quarantine.

Some train stations and bus services reopened in Hubei on Wednesday, and people who passed health checks were finally able to travel for the first time since January. In Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the crisis, similar measures will be taken starting April 8, although buses and the subway may be able to start again sooner.

In most people infected, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. But in others, especially older people or those with previous illnesses, it can manifest itself with a more serious picture, including pneumonia or death.

It is the latter cases, which often require ventilators and intensive care, that threaten to overwhelm hospitals, which in some countries already suffer from a shortage of the equipment necessary to treat patients and keep doctors and nurses safe.

Blake reported from Bangkok, Thailand. Journalists from The Associated Press in different parts of the world contributed to this report.

