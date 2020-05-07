Indian citizens wait to board, this Thursday at the Dubai airport.KARIM SAHIB / .

Both planes destined for Kerala from the airports of Abu Dhabi and Dubai have inaugurated on Thursday the gigantic device with which India plans to repatriate hundreds of thousands of its citizens trapped by the covid-19 crisis in different countries of the world. In the first phase alone the goal is to help return 200,000, but some sources put the Indians who want to go home as high as 1.8 million. The airlift is to be supported by several Navy ships.

“India is preparing for the largest evacuation in the world,” Gulf News headlined on its cover. The newspaper with the largest circulation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where 3.4 million Indians live, says, citing the Indian Navy, that the operation is trying to repatriate 1.8 million citizens. (The public relations office of that army has not responded to EL PAÍS’s query in this regard).

When it comes to India, the numbers are always huge. The second most populous country in the world, with 1,366 million inhabitants, has 14 million of them displaced worldwide. In the six monarchies of the Arabian Peninsula alone, there are 8.5 million Indians, a third of the immigrant labor force that constitutes half of the combined population. Around 400,000 have registered to return home to Indian diplomatic missions in those countries, according to the economic newspaper Financial Express. In the United Arab Emirates alone, there are 200,000, reported the Consulate General in Dubai.

In early April, the New Delhi government asked its embassies about the approximate number of citizens who needed to return immediately, or at least as soon as the ban was lifted. But the result of that consultation has not been made public.

Even if the Vande Bharath (Salute to India) mission, as the operation has been dubbed, merely repatriates the 200,000 Indians advertised by local media in the first phase, it will be the largest such exercise in peacetime. That number already exceeds 170,000 citizens evacuated from Kuwait by air after the invasion of Saddam Hussein’s Army in 1990 and which inspired the success of the Bollywood Airlift. It also exceeds the 150,000 British tourists that the UK had to rescue last year following the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook.

For the first week, from May 7 to 13, 64 special flights have been scheduled from 12 countries, which will allow the return of 15,000 citizens. Passengers must pay the price of the ticket and upon arrival must undergo the required two weeks of quarantine. In addition, four Indian Navy ships, including two large amphibious landing ships, have set sail prepared to pick up civilians on the Arabian Peninsula and the Maldives.

India suspended all international flights in late March when Narendra Modi’s government decreed strict confinement to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Hundreds of thousands of Indians were trapped in different parts of the world, especially in the Gulf monarchies. Since then, it has operated a few repatriation flights, but refused to accept the mass return of tens of thousands of workers due to a lack of means to guarantee their quarantine.

This refusal caused tensions with some governments in the region. The UAE even threatened to limit the number of work visas for countries that refused to receive their citizens. Significantly, 26 of the first 64 announced flights are going to pick up blocked Indians in the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, where the loss of work often leaves them destitute in the absence of unemployment insurance.

“Priority will be given to workers in distress, the elderly, medical emergencies, pregnant women, as well as other people who have been left in difficult situations,” the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Twitter.

Indian authorities have also indicated that all passengers will be checked at the departure airport and only those who are asymptomatic will be able to board. This is an especially delicate point. In the case of Pakistan, which began its repatriations last week, there is concern that many of the returnees from the UAE are infected with covid-19.

The Pakistani press has echoed the high number of positives on flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which in some has reached 50% of passengers. An Emirati Foreign Ministry spokesman has “completely rejected this version of events” and assured . that “everyone on repatriation flights from the UAE is tested and the infected are not allowed to travel.” An adviser to the Pakistani prime minister, for his part, has suggested that travelers are not given PCR but rather less reliable tests and has attributed the high number of infected to the overcrowded conditions in which the workers live.

