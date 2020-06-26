India has opted for the first major world event it wants to host in its history. The Asian subcontinent aims to organize the 2032 Olympics. The International Olympic Committee knows about the country’s intentions and He is delighted with the idea as it is a place with a lot of potential, but also risk.

For many India represents the last great frontier of sport after that in the new century they have organized massive events in places a priori impossible years ago. Examples of success such as the 2008 Beijing Olympics or the 2010 World Cup in South Africa They highlight the openness of the world, but the risk of failure is also obvious with skids like that of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee, which awarded its main event to Paris for 2024 and Los Angeles for 2028, The process will start to choose the venue in 2021 with India as a great favorite. Despite the fact that the country’s government has not yet indicated the chosen city, everything indicates that New Delhi is positioned as the best prepared place with the imposing Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, site of the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

That event had lights and shadows. The works were completed just days after the competition started and even a bridge collapsed a week after the start of everything. The positive part was the tremendous audiences it garnered in a country – which has a population of more than 1,500 million inhabitants – that He is usually hooked on unusual sports like cricket or badminton.

Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Committee, has recently assured that your country is not going to back down due to the coronavirus pandemic. India’s will seems clear, but there is economic doubt about it. Will they be able to gather the more than 1,200 million necessary to organize an Olympic Games? Could the country with the greatest social differences in the world give the appearance of normality? There are many questions that do not have an immediate answer and that will be resolved on the fly.

The members in charge of choosing the venue for the Olympic Games know that they will not be as picky as before or we will return to the wheel that nobody will want to host the flag event of the International Olympic Committee. The world of sports lives expectantly to what India intends to do. If they offer a minimum guarantee that everything will go smoothly, they will have the Games. It doesn’t matter if Madrid, Atlantis or China appear again, the Asian subcontinent will make history.