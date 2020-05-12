         India is forcing people to use an app to monitor COVID, unlike any other democracy

If you don’t install the coronavirus tracking app from India, you can lose your job, be fined or even go to jail.

It is a hard line of action that no other democracy has yet crossed in the fight against COVID-19.

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu (which means ‘a bridge to health’ in Hindi), India’s app for tracking coronavirus contacts, it has almost 100 million users.

The first Minister Narendra Modi It powered it at launch by urging each of the 1.3 billion people in the country to download it, and the result was that, within two weeks of launch, it became the fastest app to reach 50 million downloads, beating even Pokémon G.

While the official policy is that downloading the application is voluntary, the truth is that government employees are required to use it, while the main employers and private owners also require it. The city of Noida is now reportedly fining and even threatening to arrest anyone who does not install the app on their phone.

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent member of the Indian parliament and former leader of the opposition Indian National Congress, is one of those who has criticized the application, alleging that it does not have “institutional oversight” and raises “serious data security and privacy concerns.”

India does not have a national data privacy law, and it is unclear who has access to the data from the app and in what situations. There are no strong and transparent policies or design limitations to access or use the data. The list of developers, made up largely of volunteers from the private sector, is not entirely public. Since the application is not open source, its code and methods cannot be easily reviewed by third parties, and there is no public expiration clause indicating when the application will no longer be mandatory.

There’s more: While many countries are developing limited services that use Bluetooth or GPS to give ‘exposure notifications’ to people who have interacted with someone who was found to have covid-19, Aarogya Setu goes further. giving each user a color-coded badge that shows the risk of infection.

And, in addition to all this, Aarogya Setu also offers access to telemedicine, an electronic pharmacy and diagnostic services. As if that were not enough, it is on the white list of all Indian telecommunications companies, so its use does not count towards mobile data limits.

Share



India is forcing people to use an app to monitor COVID, unlike any other democracy