India holds the record for new cases in one day since the coronavirus pandemic began



COVID-19 cases are spiraling out of control in India.

Photo: Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images

India recorded 312,731 new infections in a 24-hour period, India’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It is the highest daily count of cases in a single country since the virus appeared in China more than a year ago.

India’s total eclipsed the previous single-day record of 300,669 registered cases, set in the United States on January 8, according to a New York Times database.

The COVID-19 outbreak in India has erupted in the past two months, with reports of super propagators gatherings, oxygen shortages, and ambulances formed outside of hospitals because there are no ventilators for new patients.

As cases around the world hit new weekly records, 40% of infections come from India, a sobering reminder that the pandemic is far from over, even as infections decline and vaccines advance rapidly in the States. States and other rich countries.