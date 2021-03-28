India detects new ‘double mutant’ variant of covid-19

Covid-19: new variant with two mutations in India 1:03

New Delhi (CNN) – India has detected a new “double mutant” variant of Covid-19, as the country struggles to contain an increase in cases that raises fears of a second wave.

“VOCs (Variants of Concern) and a new variant with two mutations have been found in India,” the country’s Health Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday, adding that “genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies continue to analyze the situation.

A “double mutant” variant is a virus strain that carries two mutations. It is not yet clear how many infections have been linked to this double mutant variant, or if the strain is more dangerous, but the Ministry said that “such mutations lead to immune escape and increased ineffectiveness.”

This means that “they mock the action of neutralizing antibodies, produced by natural disease or by vaccination,” explains Dr. Elmer Huerta, an expert in Public Health and a contributor to CNN en Español.

What is known about the ‘double mutant’ variant and current cases

According to the Ministry, the number of known cases related to the double mutation was not high enough to explain the current increase in infections across the country.

India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest increase in a single day in five months. The last time the daily count was this high was Oct. 23, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Health Ministry.

The country’s first wave of infections began to rise last summer and peaked in September, with numbers slowly declining since. By February this year, the number of daily cases had dropped by almost 90%, to about 10,000 per day.

But in early March, it became clear that cases were slowly increasing again, and have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

India has now reported a total of more than 11.7 million cases and 160,000 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“I’d say it’s the beginning of a second wave,” Randeep Guleria, director of the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, said Wednesday. “It is something that has already been seen in many European countries; it seems that we are following his path.

There are several factors: one is covid fatigue and the possibility that people are less cautious due to the decrease in infections in the winter. “You see that in the community, when you go out, less and less mask is used,” said Guleria. “We see crowds, parties, many marriage ceremonies are happening in India.”

Another factor could be the rise in “variants arriving in India from other parts of the world,” he said, pointing to the strain first detected in the UK, which has since spread to numerous states in India …

Covid-19 variants and mutations

All viruses evolve over time and sometimes make changes when they replicate, causing mutations. Some mutations have little effect, but others could make the variant spread more easily or cause infections with more severe symptoms.

Out of around 10,787 samples analyzed by India’s SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium from 18 states, 771 cases of worrisome variants were detected, most of which were the UK strain, according to the Health Ministry. Thirty-four were the variant first identified in South Africa and one was the P.1 variant from Brazil.

Although the Ministry said that these are not correlated with the recent increase in cases, the variants have been detected mainly in states of “serious concern” that are registering the highest numbers, including Punjab and Maharashtra. And now double mutations have been reported.

It is not uncommon to see a “double mutant” variant.

So far this year in Maharashtra, “there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations,” the Ministry said in its press release. They were found in 15-20% of the samples and did not match any previously listed variant of concern, the Ministry said, adding that “such mutations confer an immune escape and greater infectivity.”

It is not unusual to see multiple mutations in a variant. “All of these viruses (variants) that we are dealing with are already mutants,” said virologist T Jacob John. The strain that became prevalent globally was already different from the first strain that originated in Wuhan, China, he added.

The strain first found in the UK, formally called variant B.1.1.7, has 23 mutations compared to the original strain found in Wuhan, according to the American Society for Microbiology.

The Brazilian variant known as P.1 has 17 mutations, and the South African variant known as B.1.351 also has multiple mutations, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How dangerous a mutation is depends on where it occurs in the virus. For example, the South African variant has mutations that change the structure of the spike protein, which appears to affect the receptor-binding domain, the part of the spike protein most important for binding and infecting cells. Researchers are now investigating whether it could help the virus partly escape the effects of vaccines.

Guleria cautioned that a double mutation was not necessarily cause for alarm, as researchers are still investigating the effect of mutations.

“They are not clear what the meaning of this is,” he said. Is it clinically important or is it just an observation? And that has to be linked to epidemiological data, which is what is being done.

What variants, and what mutations, could evade the effects of our existing vaccines?

“If someone was infected with the coronavirus six months ago, that person is immune to the non-mutated coronavirus,” John said. But is the person still immune to the variants? (That has to be) studied ».