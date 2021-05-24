India detects nearly 9,000 cases of a lethal fungus in Covid patients

India has seen an increase in murcomycosis, a rare and sometimes fatal infection popularly known as “black fungus”, with almost 9,000 incidents, and that it has been detected in patients with very specific pathologies who have contracted Covid-19, an official statement is required.

The Indian authorities so far detected a total of 8,848 cases of murcomycosis.

In view of this rapid increase, the central government is sending the amphotericin B drug to all affected states, announced the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadanand Gowda, on his Twitter account.

Murcomycosis infections, whose mortality is around 50%, are mainly concentrated in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, where 2,281 and 2,000 infections with the fungus have been diagnosed respectively.

Precisely the coastal region of Maharastra, whose capital is Bombay, has been the hardest hit by the virulence of the second wave of Covid cases in the country, which despite the fact that the infection rate follows a downward trend, almost 4,000 daily.

The Indian health authorities released a couple of weeks ago, when a significant increase in cases was detected, information on the causes, diagnosis and treatment of mucormycosis, which although it may appear in coronavirus patients, is an infection prior to the pandemic and not directly related to Covid.

In addition, infectious disease doctor Atul Patel pointed out that this fungal infection mainly affects “patients with a uncontrolled diabetes or that they have some complications from diabetes. “

“It is not something that everyone can get”, clarified the doctor, and added that, in this sense, “a determining factor that is also contributing to increase the incidence is the use of steroids for the treatment of Covid-19 infection.”

Among the recommendations to prevent the appearance of this infection are to maintain a proper hygiene and the use of a mask, or protect the whole body when gardening.