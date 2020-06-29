The Government of India has officially announced the blocking of 59 applications of Chinese origin, widely used in the country and as well known as TikTok, WeChat, Xender or Xiaomi Mi Video Call. Such blocking will prevent the use of the applications by Indian citizens, all for « being detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, state security and public order ».

Trade blockades to China are not only a matter for the United States, now we have a new contender in this fight against the eastern country. Because, if a few weeks ago we echoed a campaign in the Google Play Store to block apps of Chinese origin, an application that Google ended up deleting from the Android app store, now we echo a hard move given by the Government of India itself: it has just blocked the use of 59 very popular applications of Chinese origin, a step that will give a lot to talk about.

Blocking due to security and privacy risks

Application that requested the blocking of Chinese apps

The Government of India has decided to be tough on the use of 59 well-known applications that have Chinese as a link. As stated in the official press release (via XDA Developers), the blockade is carried out after verifying the security risks that, according to reports from the Indian government, the apps now blocked pose. The Government assures that applications steal and transmit user data to servers outside Indian borders. According to the data provided for the investigation, India has credible reasons to accuse developers of threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the country; Hence, it is decided to officially block your apps.

The Chinese applications that will be blocked are:

TikTok.

Shareit.

Kwai.

UC Browser.

Baidu map.

Shein.

Clash of Kings.

DU battery saver.

Helo.

Likee.

YouCam makeup.

My Community.

CM Browers.

Virus Cleaner.

APUS Browser.

ROMWE.

Club Factory.

Newsdog.

Beutry Plus.

WeChat.

UC News.

QQ Mail.

Weibo.

Xender.

QQ Music.

QQ Newsfeed.

Bigo Live.

SelfieCity.

Mail Master.

Parallel Space.

Xiaomi Mi Video Call.

WeSync.

ES File Explorer.

Viva Video – QU Video Inc.

Meitu.

Vigo Video.

New Video Status.

DU Recorder.

Vault-Hide.

Cache Cleaner DU App studio.

DU Cleaner.

DU Browser.

I do Play With New Friends.

Cam Scanner.

Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile.

Wonder Camera.

Photo Wonder.

QQ Player.

We Meet.

Sweet Selfie.

Baidu Translate.

Go away.

QQ International.

QQ Security Center.

QQ Launcher.

U Video.

V fly Status Video.

Mobile Legends.

DU Privacy.

The blockade has already been ratified, but we still do not know how it will be carried out. We do not know if the Government of India will force mobile stores to remove the applications involved from their catalog, will prevent its use by blocking DNS / IP or will execute both methods at the same time. What is clear is that this movement poses a harsh threat against Chinese-based software, increasingly questioned for its opaque protection of privacy.

