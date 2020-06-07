india coronavirus

India reported a record 9,887 new cases of coronavirus on one day on Saturday and overtook Italy as the sixth largest outbreak in the world, two days before the relaxation of a blockade with the reopening of shopping centers, restaurants and places of worship.

With a total number of cases amounting to more than 236,000, India now has fewer infections than just the United States, Brazil, Russia, Britain and Spain, according to a . count.

However, the death toll in India from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is 6,642, small compared to other countries.

The country has exceeded the number of infected in the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, eager to boost an economy paralyzed by the epidemic and put millions of people back to work, is easing the blockade of the 1.3 billion population imposed in March, which the government says helped prevent a exponential increase in cases.

The restrictions will be relaxed starting Monday, but some experts fear it is too soon.

Giridhar R Babu, an epidemiologist at the Indian Public Health Foundation, particularly questioned the reopening of religious sites.

“We can survive and maintain the profits without … opening religious sites for some time,” Babu said on Twitter.

Concerts, sporting events, and political demonstrations are still prohibited.

Closure prevents transmission of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday night that the closure of India had helped it reduce transmission of the disease, but there was a risk that cases would re-emerge.

“As India and other large countries open up and people start to move, there is always a risk that the disease will recover,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergency program, at a conference release in Geneva.

People visiting places of worship will be asked to wash their hands and feet, and food offerings, sprinkles with holy water, or touching idols and holy books will not be distributed.