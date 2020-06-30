Last week, Indian authorities denounced at least 20 of their soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops on the border of the Kashmir region. Yesterday, adjudicating national security issues, the Indian government banned 59 apps of Chinese origin, including TikTok.

New Delhi said the nation’s Computer Emergency Response Team had received many “representations from citizens regarding data security and privacy violation affecting public order issues. (…) The compilation of these data, their extraction and profiling by elements hostile to national security and the defense of India ”.

This is a huge problem for applying short videos because India represents its second largest market, it had 200 million users in that country.

Neither Tik Tok nor the other applications are more available in the Apple and Google stores for download. In the case of the video app, there are reports that TikTok voluntarily withdrew from stores.

TikTok, which has accumulated more than 200 million users in India, identifies Asia’s third largest economy as its largest foreign market. Nikhil Gandhi, who oversees TikTok operations in India, said the firm was “in the process” of complying with the Indian order and hoped to engage with the nation’s lawmakers to allay their concerns.

Other apps that have been banned include Tencent’s WeChat, which has been downloaded more than 100 million times on Google’s Android, Alibaba’s UC browser, and two of Xiaomi’s apps.

India has approximately 1.3 billion Internet users and this is the first time that the Indian government has banned so many applications at the same time.