India Bans Remdesivir Exports As Coronavirus Spread

By Devjyot Ghoshal and Krishna N. Das

NEW DELHI, Apr 11 (Reuters) – India on Sunday banned the export of the antiviral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand soared due to a record surge in COVID-19 infections, prompting a severe shortage in many parts.

Authorities have blamed the fierce resurgence of the virus primarily on overcrowding and a reluctance to wear masks.

Still, religious gatherings have continued and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah have participated in electoral campaigns with tens of thousands of people, many of them without masks and almost none exercising social distancing. .

As new COVID-19 cases rose to 152,879 on Sunday, the sixth record high in seven days, anguished relatives of patients lined a kilometer-long line to buy Remdesivir in front of a large hospital in the western state of Gujarat, witnesses said.

India, known as the world’s pharmacy, had already halted major exports of coronavirus vaccines, although their supply has also been depleted in some states across the country.

In addition to the ban on Remdesivir “until the situation improves,” the Health Ministry said manufacturers were asked to increase supplies.

Seven companies based in India licensed the drug from Gilead Sciences, with an installed capacity of approximately 3.9 million units per month, for local use and export to more than 100 countries.

In November, the World Health Organization issued a conditional recommendation against the use of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients, saying there was no evidence that the drug improved survival and other outcomes. However, many countries, including India, have continued to use it.

(Additional reporting by Sumit Khanna; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)