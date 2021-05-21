India asks WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy: sources

By Sankalp Phartiyal

NEW DELHI, (Reuters – India’s Ministry of Technology wrote to Facebook asking the messenger to remove its updated privacy policy, which went into effect on May 15, on its largest market by users, the report said. Thursday two government sources.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp said users would have to review its updated terms before February 8, but delayed the launch of new business features until mid-May after a reaction from global users on data-sharing practices. of the company.

The May 18 letter from the Ministry of Technology to WhatsApp also said that the government could take legal action against the company if it did not comply with the provision of India’s Information Technology Act, one of the sources said. He added that the firm was asked to respond before May 25.

Both sources declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

India’s Ministry of Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

“We remain committed to the government and reiterate what we said before that this update does not affect the privacy of anyone’s personal messages,” WhatsApp said in a statement. “No accounts were deleted on May 15 due to this update and no one in India lost WhatsApp functionality either.”

With more than 500 million users in India, WhatsApp has big plans for the growing digital payments space, including selling health insurance through partners. But pressure from the government to remove the policy could create a new headache for the company.

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, which allows it to share limited user data with Facebook and its group companies, has also led to at least one legal battle in India, where the antitrust regulator also ordered an investigation.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)