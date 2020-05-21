Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the government will spend more than $ 260 billion, the equivalent of almost 10% of the country’s GDP, as part of an economic aid package that seeks to alleviate the impact of the crisis. of the coronavirus and make the second most populous nation in the world more self-sufficient

“The main objective of the package is to build a India

self-sufficient ”, Modi said in a televised speech and added that

It will help the country to compete globally.

India entered his

sixth week of national confinement on Tuesday, leading to

a economy already weakened before the pandemic on the verge of collapse.

The

quarantine that began on March 25 caused the workers of the

huge informal sector will flee the cities and reach their homes

in the countryside. Economists say unemployment reached 24.7%

this week.

Some restrictions were lifted last week to

manufacturing and self-employment to ease the burden on the poor.

The rules of social distancing are still in force, but some

passenger rail services resumed on Tuesday from New

Delhi and Mumbai and the trains were able to run at full capacity.

A new phase of quarantine will be implemented on May 18, Modi said.

“The

coronavirus it will be part of our lives for a long time, but not

We can let our lives revolve around that, “he said.

Modi

has often said that this century will belong to India, pointing out

that the country will rapidly increase the production of protective equipment

personnel, respirators and other supplies in response to the pandemic.

“The crisis has demonstrated the importance of a India Independent. This is the only way, “he said.