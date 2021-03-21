India and the US reaffirm their defense alliance during Austin visit

15 minutes. India and the US reaffirmed their military alliance this Saturday during the visit of the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, who met in New Delhi with his counterpart, Rajnath Singh, as well as with the Prime Minister of the Asian country, Narendra Modi.

“India in particular is an important partner amid the rapidly changing international dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region,” he stated. Austin after meeting Singh, in an appearance without questions before the media.

Great meeting with National Security Advisor Doval last night. The breadth of collaboration between our two nations reflects the significance of our Major Defense Partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/DoMZiJDiF1 – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 20, 2021

The US Defense Secretary reaffirmed his commitment to “a comprehensive and future-oriented defense alliance with India.” He added that it is a “central pillar” of Washington’s strategy in the region, given China’s supposed expansionist wishes.

Singh, for his part, said that both sides discussed “broadly” defense cooperation between India and the United States.

Austin arrived in New Delhi on Friday, in the first high-level US visit since the election of Joe Biden as president, and as the last leg of a diplomatic tour that took him to Japan and South Korea.

The US Defense Secretary met separately with Modi and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.

Austin’s arrival in New Delhi came a week after the first meeting in history between the leaders of the so-called “quad.” This alliance between the US, India, Japan and Australia was created in 2007 in response to the military boom in Beijing.

India, one of the world’s largest arms importers, is considered by the US as a main defense partner, giving it access to weapons and military technology.

Alliance vs. Chinese expansionism

But beyond the military equipment, Austin, as in Tokyo and Seoul, goes to New Delhi for the need to strengthen alliances against Chinese expansionism in the region.

The relationship between Washington and Beijing deteriorated dramatically during the presidency of Donald Trump. Added to this is the tension and accusations that led to the first meeting between the Biden government and senior Chinese representatives in Alaska.

Parallel, the tension between India and China has been increasing due to the border dispute in the Himalayas. This last June experienced the worst escalation in decades with the death in a confrontation of at least 20 Indian soldiers and 4 Chinese.