Residents of the Indian city of Diga in West Bengal are heading to a shelter before the arrival of Super Cyclone Amphan on Wednesday.DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / .

Super Cyclone Amphan will hit the east coast of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, where millions of people have been evacuated in the face of the devastating consequences of the storm, which experts say will be the worst in 20 years. Evacuation efforts also face the challenge of having to mobilize an immense number of people following the usual precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, such as organizing the capacity of shelters to maintain social distance.

With an intensity of between 170 and 180 kilometers per hour and gusts exceeding 200, Amphan is located 100 kilometers from the coastal city of Paradip, in the Indian state of Odisha. The cyclone advances at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour, as reported by the Indian Department of Meteorology.

The Indian coast has been affected during the morning of this Wednesday by strong winds and rains, and the authorities have alerted some twenty districts that could be hit by the passage of the cyclone and floods. All this, within the framework of a strict confinement that India has maintained for 60 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has severely limited the free movement and economic activity in this country of 1.3 billion inhabitants. India on Tuesday exceeded 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 deaths from covid-19.

Amphan is also expected to reach the Bangladeshi coasts this Wednesday afternoon, where hundreds of thousands of people have already been preemptively evacuated, a complex task amid restrictions by covid-19, with more than 25,000 infected and 370 deaths registered in this Asian country, one of the poorest. Added to this is the reluctance of the inhabitants of the coastal areas, mostly farmers and fishermen, to leave their homes to go to the shelters.

“So far we have completed the evacuation of some 500,000 people in 13 districts. It has been raining in many areas, people are also coming to the shelters slowly. Bad weather is hampering evacuation to some degree, but our volunteers are working tirelessly to get them to safety, ”said the Operational Director of the Bangladesh Cyclone Preparedness Program, Nur Islam Khan. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department raised certain areas to the highest level of alert, according to the institute’s director, Shamsuddin Ahmed.

Refugee camps

The cyclone will also hit the island of Bhasan Char, where the Bangladeshi government has been detaining Rohingya refugees (a Muslim minority persecuted in their home country, neighboring Myanmar) who were rescuing from boats that have been trapped in the past month. the Gulf of Bengal, before the rejection of the rest of the countries to welcome them.

When human rights organizations such as Amnesty International or the Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network warned when the transfers began, the area was isolated from humanitarian aid and prone to flooding. Although the United Nations has requested that the more than 300 Rohingya that inhabit the island be transferred to the other refugee camps that Bangladesh has inland, the authorities have decided to keep them in the Bashan Char shelters.

Although the worst part of the meteorological phenomenon is expected not to hit the Cox’s Bazar area, where most of the refugee camps in Bangladesh are installed (about 800,000 people), the cooperators assure that there is a high risk that the coronavirus, which It recorded its first cases in the fields last week, spreading faster with the cyclone.

The passing of cyclones is usually common in the Gulf of Bengal between April and May, and October and November, although new prevention technologies have helped India and Bangladesh to abruptly decrease the victims of these catastrophes. In November last year, Tropical Cyclone Bulbul forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in India and Bangladesh, and another, named Fani, caused at least 14 deaths in both countries in May 2019.

