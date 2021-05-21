Indi, Sphero’s car to teach programming without tablets or mobiles to children | Technology

We already have here a new educational robot from Sphero, which wants to instill in the little ones the basics of programming.

You probably know Sphero for his cool Star Wars robots. But that time passed, Disney commissions were brutal, and Sphero dropped the license. Now he is dedicated to designing programmable robots that help to learn programming, science, math and other concepts to people of all ages.

His latest creation is Sphero Indi, a funny car equipped with sensors, so that the smallest of the house learn programming and logic without the need for a tablet, mobile or computer.

The Indi car is programmed by means of some colored cards that it reads when it passes over it. You can see how it works in this video:

As we can see, Sphero Indi does not have a control knob, nor is it controlled by mobile, like modern remote-controlled cars.

It is its base has a sensor capable of detecting different colors on the ground. Children can “program” it, that is, tell it what to do, using colored cards that are included in the kit.

Each card transmits a different order. For example, the pink card rotates 90 degrees to the left, and the blue card rotates 90 degrees to the right. The red one stops the car and the green one, accelerates it. There are cards to turn 45 degrees, crawl, or celebrate.

Using this color code kids learn programming basics, such as order chaining and problem solving using only specific orders, while having fun.

The idea is to create different types of circuits avoiding traps and obstacles through the cards. Also there are puzzles that children have to solve, which is equivalent to creating an application: they have a task and it must be solved using only the available commands (the program code).

They can also use their mobile or computer to use an app that allows them to carry out more complex programming exercises.

It is an interesting project because all the experts agree that in a few years programming will be a basic subject, and it will be used in almost all jobs. So the sooner they learn the concepts, the better.

Sphero Indi It is priced at $ 149. Although there are 8-car kits designed for schools, with individual briefcases so that children can take the car home and use it for homework.