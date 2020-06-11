Related news

Indexa Capital has raised the minimum initial investment to 3,000 euros required of their new clients to invest in their indexed portfolios in order to “cover the direct expenses of the account” and continue to offer “low costs”.

The automated manager has indicated that it exists “a significant percentage “of their accounts with assets below 3,000 euros, with which “the direct expenses of the account are not covered” and has ensured that it is not “sustainable” to maintain over time portfolios with an amount of less than 4,000 or 5,000 euros.

Customers who opened their accounts before June 10 and those in the process of opening will not be affected and will continue to apply the previous minimums of 1,000 euros in fund portfolios and 50 euros in pension plan portfolios.

With this new minimum, which also applies to new accounts of funds of minors and companies, the “low commissions” will be able to cover “a greater part” of the direct costs of the account, which include the three euros per year required by the Investment Guarantee Fund (Fogain).

In addition, the fintech led by Unai Ansejo and François Derbaix has asked Fogain and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to lower this minimum annual fee, taking into account the “principle of proportionality”.

In this sense, he pointed out that for a fund account of 1,000 euros they charge an average commission of 2.4 euros per year, which does not allow covering these fixed costs. For its part, in a portfolio of pension plans of 50 euros, a 0.2% commission is charged, about 0.1 euros a year.

In addition, the manager has recalled the variable costs like customer service, ‘backoffice’, digital signature, external ‘software’, external providers of ’emails’, among others, that they must face.

Alternatives

“Providing access to our management model for everyone by setting the lowest possible minimum was, and continues to be, our goal. Although many clients start with the minimum investment, most of them continue to make regular contributions, on average 1,000 euros per month per customer, “said the robadvisor.

For clients who prefer to start with less than 3,000 euros, the manager has offered the option of contracting their fund of funds ‘Indexa RV Mixta Internacional 75 FI’ for Rent 4 or MyInvestor, and their pension plans through Caser, Self Bank or MyInvestor. Once they reach that amount, Indexa has clarified that they can be transferred to a portfolio to benefit from automated management service of portfolio.

At the launch of the portfolios in 2015, the minimum investment was 10,000 euros, although in April 2016 the minimum was lowered to 1,000 euros and in November of that same year, the portfolios of pension plans began to be commercialized with an investment starting at 50 euros. Currently, it manages more than 415 million euros from more than 22,000 clients, according to figures from the end of April.