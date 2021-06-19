index tests supports

“Despite the recent registration of a new annual maximum at 9,310 points, the short-term technical scenario of the Ibex 35 does not vary much compared to what has been commented over the last few weeks, “says José Antonio González.

“The volume of contracts does not recover positions at the time that the price begins to test the first support areas, such as; (1) the 9,042 / 8,977 points and (2) the growing medium-term guideline, whose violation, would enable the extension of the downward movement to 8,804 and / or the area around 8,426 / 8,274 points“, adds the technical analyst of Ei.

Ibex 35 on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, Stochastic oscillator and trading volume

Technical analysis of the Ibex 35