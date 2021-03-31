Independiente wants Kun Agüero

03/31/2021

Pablo Moyano, first vice president of Independiente, revealed today that Hugo, his father and club president, will try to communicate with Sergio Agüero to seduce him into returning to Rojo when his contract with Manchester City ends.

The player intends to continue his career abroad. “Hugo (Moyano) is calling him, let’s hope he answers. During the day they are going to chat”Pablo Moyano announced in statements to Radio 10 this morning.

The vice president of “red”, however, clarified that although everyone in the club is excited about the possibility of Aguero’s return, “it is impossible to bring a player from that hierarchy & rdquor; , implying that it is the player himself who should give up his economic and sporting claims to return to Argentine football.

“It gets more and more complicated because when we go to look for him he scores more goals. Hopefully he will take a plane and train on Sunday”, wished Pablo Moyano