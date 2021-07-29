Independiente, the provisional leader, and River is intoned

While Independiente de Paraná to remain as provisional leader of the Professional League together with San Lorenzo, River Plate defeated Lanús 0-3 away from home to also get excited about being the protagonist in the domestic contest.

This Wednesday, with six matches of the third day of the gaucho contest, the main attraction was River Plate’s victory as a visitor by 0-3 against Lanús, who gave up his undefeated and left the leadership of the tournament.

Franco Zucculini and a double from Uruguayan Nicolás De la Cruz scored the goals of the team led by Marcelo Gallardo, that adds six units in a batch of five teams that are located as bodyguards for the leaders Independiente and San Lorenzo.

River Plate, which is the only surviving team in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores where it will face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil, added its second victory in a row that allows it to recover after the fall in the debut against Colón.

In another of the outstanding matches this Wednesday, Independiente won 2-0 against Patronato de Paraná thanks to goals from Colombian Andrés Roa and Silvio Romero to equalize the line of San Lorenzo at the top of the standings.

Just San Lorenzo, had imposed this Tuesday at the beginning of this day 0-2 against Boca Juniors, in the Bombonera.

Another who gave up his undefeated and the first position was Godoy Cruz, who fell at home in Mendoza 1-2 with Atlético Tucumán, while Banfield also beat him 0-1 as a visitor to Unión, in Santa Fe.

The two remaining results of the day on Wednesday were the agonizing victory of Sarmiento de Junín 1-0 against Platense and the goalless draw of Vélez Sarsfield with Defensa y Justicia.

This Thursday, at the end of this third day, Central Córdoba will host Talleres, Arsenal will cross with Argentinos Juniors, Gimnasia will be local to Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys will be measured with Estudiantes.