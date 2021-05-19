Independiente sets foot in the eighth of the South American

05/19/2021 at 05:59 CEST

Independiente beat Bahia 1-0 thanks to an own goal this Tuesday in a match of the fifth and penultimate day of group B of the South American Cup, and with eleven points he set foot in the round of 16 by leaving his Brazilian rival second in the standings, with eight . With seven minutes remaining, goalkeeper Douglas Friedrich cleared a cross with his fists, but the ball hit Thonny Anderson, who had entered in the second half, and ended up inside the goal. The Uruguayan Montevideo City Torque, third with five points, will play on Thursday against Bolivian Guabirá, last with 0.

The first clear play on the goal of the game on Tuesday was at eleven minutes, when a header from Gilberto skimmed the post. Shortly after, a single shot by Sebastián Palacios was almost turned into a goal by a very weak reaction from Douglas Friedrich. Bahia began to make enough merits to score the first goal. Thaciano, at 23, had an unbeatable situation but his shot went over the crossbar. Independiente midfielder Lucas González was replaced at halftime due to a muscle problem. In his place Adrián Arregui entered.

Bahía also dominated during the second half and reached the rival area several times, but failed in the definition. Juninho headed twice in the rival area but the ball went over the crossbar. At 66, Juninho again, headed, almost scored.

The only time Independiente upset the visitors was with Alan Velasco’s mid-range shot, who entered the second half. The presence of Velasco, one of the party’s figures, benefited Rojo, who balanced the balance and managed to stand in the rival field. Seven minutes from the end, Independiente was able to celebrate when Thonny Anderson he scored an own goal after a poor response from goalkeeper Douglas Friedrich.

On the last day, Rojo will host Guabirá and Bahía at City Torque.

River Plate gives the surprise

River plate it complicated Peñarol the classification to eighth of the South American Cup by beating him this Tuesday in Asunción by 2-1 and with this he maintains options for the goal that the Uruguayans caress, for whom the draw was enough to advance in group E. A meritorious victory in the Defensores del Chaco of the Paraguayans, who went ahead on the scoreboard, with a goal from Alex Garcete, and that they made the second of Luis Caballero’s boots, which disabled the equalizer that Agustín Álvarez had made in that second stage. Peñarol has 12 points in zone E and River Plate has 10 and will have to win the last match of the phase against Brazilian Corinthians, who accumulates 4, and wait for a stumble from the Charrúa, who will face the Peruvian Sport Huancayo, bottom and without points.

Peñarol could not solve the round today when he met the early goal in the ninth minute with a great header from Garcete in a corner that beat Kevin Dawnson and against a team that set the tone for that first half based on his recurring game, the brand of coach Celso Ayala: covering spaces and with a supportive block that he proposed in attack with the experience of Dionisio Pérez, 34 years old.

José Larriera’s men were overwhelmed at that time based on their inaccuracies and without being clear about how to play the rival. Only in the final minutes of the first period did they manage to create danger in the left area, the most vulnerable of the Paraguayans, with the occasional connection between Joaquín Piquerez and Facundo Torres. His only clear chance of scoring in the 45 was in charge of Pablo Ceppelini, who had the equalizer and made goalkeeper Gustavo Serdan shine by clearing a poisoned shot at the corner.

Peñarol woke up in the second, although without showing off, but locking up the locals in search of the equalizer. This came in the 55th from an unstoppable shot of Alvarez just a pass from a great Ceppelini.

However, the locals continued to press, with Pérez disturbing Dawnson along with Marcelo González, the engine of a Kelito who is at the bottom in the Paraguayan Apertura but who continues to dream of what is his best performance in international competition thanks to his second goal, that of victory, that of Knight in 93.

Bragantino eliminates Talleres and approaches the eighth

The Bragantino Brazilian won this Tuesday by 0-1 to Workshops In the fifth and penultimate day of group G of the South American Cup, he left the Argentines with no options to go to the round of 16 and took the lead while waiting for Wednesday’s clash between the Ecuadorian Emelec and the Colombian Tolima. Bragantino leads with nine points, Emelec has seven, Talleres five and Deportes Tolima three.

At 20 minutes, the Uruguayan Talleres striker Michael Santos received a pass back inside the area but finished off bitten and his shot went wide. The only goal of the match came in the 28th minute after a wonderful team move that ended with an assist from Claudinho and a goal from Helinho.

Talleres tried to get the tie with medium distance shots, especially from Franco Fragapane. The Cordoba team went out to play the second half with a completely different attitude, risking much more to go in search of the goal. The Uruguayan Diego García, who replaced Ángelo Martino at halftime, entered very well and was one of the best of the locals.

Bragantino first took advantage of the spaces that Talleres left and opted for quick counterattacks, but later, overwhelmed by the attacks of the locals, he devoted all his energy to defending his goal.

The Talleres coach, the Uruguayan Alexander ‘el Cacique’ Medina, sent several offensive players to the field to go in search of a tie. Goalkeeper Cleiton was extremely precise, avoided rebounding and was one of the figures. In the last minutes the local defenders were positioned as forwards, but Talleres did not manage to draw and was left without possibilities of qualifying for the round of 16.

Emelec and Deportes Tolima will close the day this Wednesday. On the last date, Talleres will visit Emelec and Bragantino at Deportes Tolima.