Independiente del Valle sinks University

05/06/2021 at 05:48 CEST

EFE / Guayaquil

Independent of the Valley beat this Wednesday for 4-0 to Sports University, which closes Group A of the Copa Libertadores without points after three days, and joined Defense and Justice in the pursuit of Palmeiras, the only one who has won everything he has played. The Ecuadorian formation today reached 4 points, the same that Defense and Justice accumulate, although the best scoring balance leaves the 2020 South American Cup champion in second place. Winger Jon Jairo Sánchez contributed a double at 45 and 73 minutes, and Jacob Murillo increased the count at 61 minutes and Cristian Ortiz at 5 from the end of regulation time.

The team led by Portuguese Renato Paiva today showed its best side at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium since the beginning of the group stage in which it debuted with a 1-1 at home against Defensa and Justicia but was beaten 5-0 in Sao Paulo against Palmeiras. The game started with few emotions, with discreet levels in both teams, although it was more complicated for the local because their key man in the midfield, the Argentine Cristian Pellenaro, was slow and erratic, although the visitor did not take advantage of it.

The first to enjoy a chance to convert was the Argentine midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli, who received a pass near the goal and shot a half-turn shot that escaped through the left side of visiting goalkeeper José Carvallo (minute 18). Carvallo himself resolved another possibility, risking to block a shot from attacker Joffre Escobar with his body (minute 35). The local’s insistence paid off in the last action of the first half, with a precise shot from the winger Sanchez on the left side of the goalkeeper, after a fantastic pass between the lines of the youth striker Pedro Vite (minute 45). Sánchez had replaced defender Beder Caicedo, who was returning from a face injury and left the court today due to a delicate injury to one of his legs (minute 38).

The locals insisted on their offensive proposal. After a pick-up from defender José Hurtado, he enabled the attacker to the penalty spot Murillo, who with a shot to the left side scored the second of the game (minute 61). Another thorough attack by the Ecuadorian team from the right side, ended in the third goal, with a splendid shot, from the attacker’s left side. Sanchez (minute 73), his second goal in the match. The fourth goal was the work of the Argentine attacker Ortiz (minute 85), who reappeared with Independiente after overcoming the contagion he suffered from covid-19.