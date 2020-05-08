Related news

The suspicion of many investors it has become a certainty in an analysis by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The supervisor has published a study indicating that the net profitability of funds and sicavs managed by banks has been lower to that achieved by independent managers in the last decade.

The data handled by the CNMV indicate an average annualized return of 2.8% for investment vehicles by financial institutions, while the figure rises to 4.3% for independent. The figures refer to the period between 2009 and 2019, as indicated by the study ‘Analysis of the profitability and expenses of IICs (FI and sicav) domiciled in Spain between 2009 and 2019’.

The CNMV technicians responsible for the study -María Isabel Cambón, Gema Pedrón and Juan Ángel Gordillo- point out that the gap between independents and banks is deeper in vehicles focused on variable income. In this category, the advantage of the former becomes 10 percentage points in some exercises.

Investment banks win

In the opposite sense, the difference becomes “close to zero” in funds and sicavs focused on investment in fixed income. In this sense, it is worth underlining the impact that in the period studied they remained in historical lows zone the official interest rates of the world’s major economies.

However, in this rule there is an exception if banks focused on the investment business are considered separately. In this case, the returns obtained by their investment vehicles are higher than those set by both commercial banks and independent managers. However, there is also an exception here, as they fail to outperform their rivals in the mixed-fund category, where their competitors make more profit.

Less independent fee

Despite this worse behavior, the great commercial network of banks, its easier access to the saver and the mainly conservative profile of the Spanish investor has made financial institutions accumulate an increasingly representative share. If in 2009 they accounted for 74% of the sector’s total assets, at the end of last year they reached 85%.

The assets managed by firms dependent on banks it has gone from 135,216 to 235,837 million euros in this period. An increase that supposes a 74% more in relative terms.

On your part, the independent ones have seen their quota decrease by 13%: from 48,626 to 42,321 million euros. And this despite the proliferation of signatures throughout this last decade.

Another of the evidences that the study shows is that the net return of Spanish funds and sicavs was similar or superior to the average of the countries of the European Union (EU) in most categories. This calls into question the conclusions that the European regulator ESMA had reached in previous studies.

Achilles’ heel of reversals

Furthermore, the CNMV technicians point out that, unlike what was already happening in other European countries, Spanish funds did not explicitly differentiate marketing commissions (reversals) until the entry into force of MiFID II. In this sense, they emphasize that the returns achieved would be even higher and the management costs softer – ESMA does not account for distribution costs when specified – if this particularity were taken into account.

As regards the issue of commissions, the study also concludes that collective investment institutions aimed at institutional provide higher performance than those intended for retailers.

On the one hand, the CNMV technicians point out that the costs are “considerably lower” in the first classes, but they also point out that they tend to have a greater weight in variable income, an asset that registered better performance in the period analyzed.

