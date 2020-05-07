Independent funds are 150 basis points more profitable than bank funds. This is demonstrated by a recent work by the CNMV on costs and returns of the Spanish IIC between 2009 and 2019. In this period, which spans the decade following the great post-Lehman Brothers financial crisis, independent managers achieved a net return on their funds and sicav of 4.3% on average, compared to 2.8% in bank managers.

According to the authors of the comparative work, a team of three professionals led by María Isabel Cambón, deputy director of the Studies area of ​​the Department of Studies and Statistics of the CNMV, this advantage of boutiques is manifested, above all, in a better performance in equity categories or with a high proportion of equities. In these categories, the difference in profitability in some years was close to or greater than ten percentage points. However, “In fixed income vocations, these differences were not as pronounced, with the average for the period close to zero.”

The Spanish supervisor has also carried out the analysis taking into account only the IICs of managers that belong to non-commercial banks (those whose income comes mainly from investment services), and the results reveal that “the net returns obtained by these managers are higher than those of commercial bank managers and those of independent managers in most categories, except for mixed funds ”.

Return and expenses of the funds by type of fund manager CNMV

The study also includes an analysis of commissions and expenses. In 2019, the categories of monetary and fixed income showed an average expense ratio of 0.23% and 0.58%, respectively, being 1.62% and 1.79% in the euro and international equity categories, respectively. This ratio includes management fees, depository and other current management expenses borne by the funds and sicav.

Fund spending over the last decade shows a downward trend in most categories, which “is explained by a certain increase in competition between entities and the environment of low interest rates that has significantly pushed down the commissions of the funds that invest mostly in debt ”, according to the CNMV. In absolute terms, the greatest decreases occurred in the variable income categories and in some of the mixed subcategories, but in relative terms the decrease was greater in the fixed income categories.

On the other hand, what retail investors pay for their funds is gradually approaching what institutional investors pay, who benefit from cheaper prices due to economies of scale “in a systematic way in all years and in all vocations ”. On average, These expenses stood at 0.75% for institutional investors and 1.19% for retailers. However, the average differential of the expense ratio decreased in the period, going from 0.51 percentage points in 2009 to 0.37 percentage points in 2019.

RETROCESSIONS HANDLE THE COMPETITIVENESS OF THE FUNDS

The CNMV has also echoed its study of the effect of reversals on the net return obtained by the funds. And the main conclusion is that the high proportion of management commission given by manufacturers to distributors for their commercial work, usually banking networks, greatly undermines the competitiveness of the funds.

Thus, if the volume of retrocessions in Spain were taken into account, which between 2016 and 2018 it represented 57.2% of management fees, and the amount resulting from applying this percentage would be subtracted from the amount represented by management costs within total expenses (an average of 87.2%), “the Spanish IICs that were already more competitive (fixed income and mixed) would be even more, while the IICs that seemed to show higher expenses, such as those of variable income, they would be left with a level of expenses lower than that of most countries, except the Netherlands ”.

