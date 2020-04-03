There is no doubt that independent fighters have suffered greatly. due to the lack of functions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And it is that many have to go through difficult tests before reaching the top of the charts.

An example of the above is that indies do not sign contracts with promoters and usually have word agreements for each function.

That became problematic due to the functions that have been canceled by the global pandemic since they will not be paid as they do not have a fixed salary.

Universal Sports reporter Alain Arenas, He had the opportunity to speak with two independent fighters, who told their story about this contingency..

“WE COVENANT FUNCTIONS VERBALLY”

One of them was Herod Jr., who said that the salaries are closed verbally with the promoter.

“We regularly agree to the functions verbally. We all do it that way, unless you are a fighter with a great name, like Octagón or the Son of the Saint. They do sign contracts. ”

THE TOO MANY COMMENTED THAT THE CANCELLATIONS ARE NOT THE BLAME

However, the independent exotic gladiator, The Too Much, He indicated that when they try to sign an agreement, they earn the label of problematic.

“The cancellation of the functions is not their fault, nor anyone else’s. They also lost a lot. In my case I will not claim any part of what I could earn, because this escapes from everyone’s hand ”.

Let’s remember that due to the coronavirus pandemic, many companies decided to suspend functions and even postpone them.

Few others organize closed-door functions, without the mil monster of a thousand heads ’, to take advantage and record content.

WWE is a very clear case of it, because it transmits weekly live, with few fights, but it also records future events. Like Wrestlemania 36.

