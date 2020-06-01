Two doctors who conducted an autopsy independent of George Floyd, the black man whose death in Minneapolis in police custody last week sparked widespread protests across the United States, said on Monday that he died of asphyxiation and that his death was a homicide.

Protests against George Floyd’s death in front of the Washington capitol 06/01/2020 REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

Photo: .

Doctors said Floyd had no previous medical conditions that may have contributed to his death, and that he was probably dead before being placed in an ambulance.

This contradicts the initial conclusion of the official autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County coroner, who said there was no evidence of “traumatic” strangulation and also claimed that coronary artery disease and hypertension also contributed to his death. The full autopsy report has not yet been published.

“The evidence is consistent with mechanical asphyxiation as a cause of death and homicide as a way of death,” said Dr. Allecia Wilson, one of the two doctors who performed the independent autopsy, and who is director of autopsies and forensic services at the University of Michigan.

The Doctor. Michael Baden, who also participated in the independent autopsy at the request of the Floyd family, said he agreed with Wilson’s conclusions that the death was a homicide.

Baden added that “the autopsy shows that Mr. Floyd had no underlying medical problems that caused or contributed to his death”.

Baden has worked on several important cases, including the death of Eric Garner in 2014, a black man who died after being asphyxiated by police in New York City.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.