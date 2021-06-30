Independence Day: what is and what is celebrated on July 4 in the United States

There are just a few days left until July begins, one of the most significant and important in the history and culture of the United States, and at the same time one of the most anticipated, as one of the most significant dates in the country is celebrated.

It’s about the 4th of July, day in which the entire country is painted red, white and blue to celebrate independence Day.

Why is July 4th celebrated as Independence Day?

It was just on July 4, 1776, when the call Declaration of Independence, which was drafted by drafted by Thomas Jefferson, who years later became US president, was adopted by the Continental Congress, 2 days after a vote on whether or not to agree to separate from the United Kingdom .

The signing of the Declaration of Independence was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and at that time there were 13 colonies of the British Empire that settled in this region of North America.

These colonies had very similar political, constitutional and legal systems and were established by settlers from Great Britain, so the government of that country operated in them, which made little by little they began to resist their requests and demands.

An interesting fact is that Jefferson took 17 days to write the Declaration of Independence, and he did it with the help of Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston.

Prior to the signing, on July 2, 1776, Congress voted in favor of declaring itself independent from Great Britain and 2 days later, Congress signed the Declaration of Independence, which was signed by 56 representatives of the 13 Colonies and a reproduction This official document is housed at the National Archives and Records Administration in Washington DC.

Although this document was signed practically in the 18th century, Independence Day did not officially become a public holiday until a century later, in 1870, and it was not until 1941 that it became a federal payday.

